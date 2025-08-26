Left Menu

Goa Welcomes Chess Titans: FIDE World Cup Showdown

Goa will host the prestigious FIDE World Cup from October 30 to November 27. The tournament promises three Candidates berths and USD 2 million in prizes, attracting top players like Magnus Carlsen and Gukesh. The event marks a significant moment for Indian chess, now a global force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:39 IST
Goa prepares to host the esteemed FIDE World Cup from October 30 to November 27, marking a momentous occasion for chess enthusiasts. The tournament offers substantial incentives, including three berths for next year's Candidates and a prize pool of USD 2 million.

The 206-member lineup boasts chess powerhouses such as world champion D Gukesh, Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, and R Praggnanandhaa. Despite the excitement, Gukesh's participation in the Candidates race remains ambiguous.

This event furthers India's chess prominence, marked by participation from 21 Indian players, including the legendary Viswanathan Anand. The tournament follows a knockout format, promising exhilarating matches for both players and global audiences, enhancing India's status as a chess hub.

