Mumbai Police along with the Food and Drugs Administration FDA has seized 550 kg of fake paneer, commonly referred to as cheese analog, an official said on Tuesday.Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided shops in GTB Nagar area and seized fake paneer from Om Coldrink House and Shri Ganesh Dairy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:00 IST
550 kg of fake paneer seized in Mumbai
Mumbai Police along with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has seized 550 kg of fake paneer, commonly referred to as `cheese analog', an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch raided shops in GTB Nagar area and seized fake paneer from Om Coldrink House and Shri Ganesh Dairy. Fake paneer was also seized from a tempo parked outside the shops. People should buy paneer and other dairy products only from trusted sources and report suspicious paneer to the police control room, the official said.

Strict action will be taken against anyone engaged in the manufacture or sale of adulterated food products, he added.

