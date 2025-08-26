Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram
Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday.
In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing Kelce proposing to Swift.
