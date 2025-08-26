Left Menu

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:42 IST
Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce announced their engagement on social media on Tuesday.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple wrote: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos showing Kelce proposing to Swift.

