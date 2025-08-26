Bollywood Shines Bright for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

As the vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Bollywood celebrities are prepared to revel in the celebrations. With the festival just a day away, preparations are in full swing, highlighting the industry's deep-rooted reverence for Lord Ganesha.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood inaugurated the festive season by welcoming a Lord Ganesh idol into his home, following ritualistic pooja ceremonies in Mumbai. Sood extended heartfelt wishes for Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing his enthusiasm for the upcoming celebrations. "Very excited and Bappa will give blessings. Keep everyone happy. Just wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi," Sood remarked.

Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa also prepared for the auspicious occasion by bringing home a Ganesh idol, performed pooja with their son Laksh, and danced joyfully on Mumbai's streets. Actress Ankita Lokhande followed suit, bringing the Ganpati Bappa idol home while expressing her excitement. "Every year, I feel so excited for Ganesh Chaturthi. I love every festival. I wish Lord Ganesha blesses everyone with happiness and health," said Lokhande.

Actor Shakti Anand and Sai Deodhar also participated in the festivities, highlighting the nationwide joy that spreads across the ten-day celebration. Known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi', the festival starts on the fourth day of the 'Bhadrapada' month and concludes with 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

The festival is celebrated with immense enthusiasm, especially in Mumbai and Maharashtra, where lakhs of devotees gather to seek blessings. Observances include fasting, preparing delicacies, and visiting decorated pandals. Ganesh Chaturthi wasn't only a religious event but a unifying celebration embraced by countless devotees. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)