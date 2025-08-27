Left Menu

Lil Nas X's Shocking Legal Battle: Music Icon Faces Felony Charges

Lil Nas X, Grammy-winning artist, faces serious legal charges after a troubling incident in Los Angeles. He was arrested for assaulting officers while allegedly under the influence. Despite pleading not guilty, he must attend rehab. His attorney denies drug use, calling it an isolated episode.

In an unexpected turn of events, Grammy-winning musician Lil Nas X has found himself entangled in a legal battle following his arrest in Los Angeles. Allegations of assaulting police officers surfaced after they reportedly discovered him wandering the streets nude, an incident that led to charges under rather dramatic circumstances.

The singer, known for his breakout hit 'Old Town Road,' posted on Instagram, assuring fans of his wellbeing amidst what he described as a 'terrifying' four-day ordeal. Despite facing serious charges, including three counts of battery against police officers and resisting arrest, Lil Nas X has maintained his plea of not guilty.

Legal representatives, including Christy O'Connor, argue against claims of drug use, emphasizing the singer's typically law-abiding life. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has been mandated to attend outpatient rehabilitation. His father, Robert Stafford, expressed hope for his recovery, urging the public to support the artist through this challenging time.

