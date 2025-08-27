Left Menu

Unearthing the Underwater: Archaeological Expeditions in the Bay of Aarhus

Archaeologists have undertaken a project in the Bay of Aarhus, Denmark, to uncover Mesolithic settlements submerged due to rising sea levels 8,500 years ago. Funded by the European Union, this six-year study aims to explore sunken landscapes and provide insights into the life of Stone Age societies.

27-08-2025
Archaeologists are diving into the depths of the Bay of Aarhus, Denmark, in search of ancient coastal settlements submerged over 8,500 years ago by rising sea levels. This exploratory mission is part of an extensive international research project funded by the European Union to map the seabeds of the Baltic and North Seas.

The project, supported by a budget of 13.2 million euros, involves collaborators from Aarhus, the University of Bradford in the U.K., and the Lower Saxony Institute for Historical Coastal Research in Germany. The aim is to unearth and study lost Mesolithic settlements as maritime infrastructure, like offshore wind farms, continues to develop.

The research off the coast of Aarhus has already uncovered a wealth of preserved artifacts such as animal bones, stone tools, and ancient wood, providing a snapshot of life in a coastal Stone Age settlement. Linked to contemporary climate challenges, these findings may offer valuable insights into historic human adaptation to changing sea levels.

