KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix's Animated Hit Eyes Sequel

In a move that could excite anime enthusiasts worldwide, Netflix and Sony are collaborating for a sequel to 'KPop Demon Hunters,' the animated sensation of the summer, according to Variety. The movie, which hit Netflix's top spot with 236 million views since its June 20 release, has become the platform's most-watched film.

Details about the sequel remain sparse. However, co-director Maggie Kang has previously hinted at delving into the histories of the protagonist's fellow group members. Kang mentioned to Variety that they set up numerous intriguing backstory elements for Rumi's group members, Zoey and Mira, that were unexplored due to time constraints in the initial 85-minute runtime.

The timing of the sequel talks is noteworthy, coming as 'KPop Demon Hunters' surpasses 2021's 'Red Notice' to claim the title of Netflix's most popular English-language film. The film also captivated the box office with a sing-along version that grossed an estimated $19.2 million, securing a No.1 spot, Deadline reports.