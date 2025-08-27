Tan Jianci: Pioneering the 'Technical Lifestyle Wear' Revolution

Discovery Expedition, a leading name in global premium outdoor fashion, has announced the appointment of Chinese actor, singer, and dancer Tan Jianci as its Global Brand Endorser. This collaboration reinforces the brand's innovative vision of 'Technical Lifestyle Wear' tailored for the new generation.

Embodying a spirit of discovery, Tan Jianci brings his versatile artistry in acting, music, and dance to inspire modern consumers. He challenges traditional notions of 'outdoor' experiences, integrating them seamlessly into urban daily life, whether during time outdoors or amid filming schedules.

The Fall 2025 Collection by Discovery Expedition features state-of-the-art fabrics and elegant silhouettes. Proprietary technologies like BERTEX™ waterproofing, along with premium materials such as GORE-TEX and POLARTEC, position the brand at the forefront of functional and stylish outdoor fashion.