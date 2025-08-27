Left Menu

Tan Jianci: Pioneering the 'Technical Lifestyle Wear' Revolution

Discovery Expedition appoints Tan Jianci as Global Brand Endorser, emphasizing their 'Technical Lifestyle Wear' for the modern urban lifestyle. Tan embodies the brand's spirit of discovery, integrating outdoor experiences into daily life. The Fall 2025 Collection features innovative fabrics and technologies, redefining outdoor fashion with style and functionality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:26 IST
Tan Jianci: Pioneering the 'Technical Lifestyle Wear' Revolution
  • Country:
  • China

Discovery Expedition, a leading name in global premium outdoor fashion, has announced the appointment of Chinese actor, singer, and dancer Tan Jianci as its Global Brand Endorser. This collaboration reinforces the brand's innovative vision of 'Technical Lifestyle Wear' tailored for the new generation.

Embodying a spirit of discovery, Tan Jianci brings his versatile artistry in acting, music, and dance to inspire modern consumers. He challenges traditional notions of 'outdoor' experiences, integrating them seamlessly into urban daily life, whether during time outdoors or amid filming schedules.

The Fall 2025 Collection by Discovery Expedition features state-of-the-art fabrics and elegant silhouettes. Proprietary technologies like BERTEX™ waterproofing, along with premium materials such as GORE-TEX and POLARTEC, position the brand at the forefront of functional and stylish outdoor fashion.

TRENDING

1
Franco-German Fighter Jet Dispute: Decision Time Looms

Franco-German Fighter Jet Dispute: Decision Time Looms

 Global
2
U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions

U.S. Colleges Rely on Chinese Students, Says Trump Amid Tensions

 China
3
Op Sindoor & Op Mahadev sent clear message to terror masterminds of the consequences of playing with Indian citizens' lives: Amit Shah.

Op Sindoor & Op Mahadev sent clear message to terror masterminds of the cons...

 India
4
Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adopt, they can no longer hurt India and escape: Amit Shah.

Our soldiers showed the world that no matter what strategies terrorists adop...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025