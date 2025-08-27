Madhya Pradesh's Architectural Legacy: Shaping India's Democracy and Tourism

During the Second Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave 'Rooh-Mantic', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's significant contribution to India's democracy and tourism. He highlighted that the architecture of the Indian Parliament is inspired by ancient temples in Morena and Vidisha.

Yadav noted India's leadership in spiritual tourism, mentioning the temples in Ujjain. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision to enhance spiritual tourism. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat spoke of India's resilient cultural heritage and the unity demonstrated during events like the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj.

Tourism is flourishing in Madhya Pradesh, with 13 crore visitors anticipated in 2024. Yadav projected Ujjain as a key site for religious tourism, especially in light of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028. Infrastructure developments are underway to support this vision, positioning Ujjain as a global religious tourism hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)