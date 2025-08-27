Left Menu

Surat Shines: Innovator and Trendsetter Awards Celebrate Change-Makers

The Khabarchhe Innovator and Trendsetter Awards 2025 in Surat recognized 28 remarkable individuals in fields such as business, innovation, and social work. The event featured dignitaries like Mathurbhai Savani and performances by folk singer Kashyap Dave, emphasizing the importance of integrating cultural heritage with modern advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:49 IST
Surat hosted the inspiring Khabarchhe Innovator and Trendsetter Awards 2025, celebrating formidable individuals who have made noteworthy strides in business, social work, and innovation. The event, which took place last weekend, lauded 28 trailblazers with Padma Shri dignitaries presenting the awards, thereby adding immense credibility to the proceedings.

Beyond merely honoring achievements, the ceremony underscored the significance of 'value-based innovation,' emphasized by chief guest Param Pujya Brahmeshanandacharya Swamiji. The presence of renowned personalities, including cultural icon Kashyap Dave who enchanted the audience with his performance, highlighted the intertwining of tradition and modernity.

The gathering isn't just a platform for accolades but serves as a microcosm of India's diverse and dynamic landscape, demonstrating the evolving narratives in rural services and corporate domains. The occasion marked a celebration of transformative impact rather than mere recognition, bridging varying sectors under one roof.

