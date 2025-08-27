Alexander Payne: Can Films Truly Impact Society?

Alexander Payne, the U.S. director and president of this year's Venice Film Festival jury, expressed skepticism over the societal influence of films. He believes movies serve more as historical documents, rather than agents of change. Despite such limitations, he recognizes their role in shaping cultural memory.

Payne, known for Oscar-winning comedies like "Sideways," lamented the diminishing space for theatrical releases, impacted by the streaming boom. He emphasized that films shown in cinemas usually become part of broader cultural discussions, contrasting with those exclusively online, which often lose societal impact.

Controversy looms over the festival due to a petition from film industry professionals about the war in Gaza. Payne avoided commenting, but festival director Alberto Barbera defended open dialogue, while rejecting boycotts against Israeli participants. The festival begins with Paolo Sorretino's "La Grazia" world premiere and concludes with the Golden Lion award announcement.

