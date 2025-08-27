Left Menu

Alexander Payne: Can Films Truly Impact Society?

Director Alexander Payne, jury president at Venice Film Festival, questions the societal impact of films, arguing they serve as time documents. He criticizes the lack of theatrical releases in the streaming era, stressing that cinema facilitates cultural dialogue. Controversy surrounds the festival’s stance on the Gaza war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:13 IST
Alexander Payne: Can Films Truly Impact Society?
Film

Alexander Payne, the U.S. director and president of this year's Venice Film Festival jury, expressed skepticism over the societal influence of films. He believes movies serve more as historical documents, rather than agents of change. Despite such limitations, he recognizes their role in shaping cultural memory.

Payne, known for Oscar-winning comedies like "Sideways," lamented the diminishing space for theatrical releases, impacted by the streaming boom. He emphasized that films shown in cinemas usually become part of broader cultural discussions, contrasting with those exclusively online, which often lose societal impact.

Controversy looms over the festival due to a petition from film industry professionals about the war in Gaza. Payne avoided commenting, but festival director Alberto Barbera defended open dialogue, while rejecting boycotts against Israeli participants. The festival begins with Paolo Sorretino's "La Grazia" world premiere and concludes with the Golden Lion award announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted Lives

Devastating Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Landslides, Floods, and Disrupted...

 India
2
ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

ED Action Spurs Yatnal's Call for CBI Probe in Karnataka Scam

 India
3
Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terrorism

Amit Shah Celebrates 'Operation Mahadev' Success: A Victory Against Terroris...

 India
4
Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

Wall Street Awaits Nvidia's Earnings Amid AI Sector Volatility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025