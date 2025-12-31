Explosive Innovation: Israel's Use of APCs in Gaza Warfare

During the intense conflict preceding the Gaza ceasefire on October 10, Israel adopted a new military tactic by utilizing M113 Armoured Personnel Carriers packed with explosives, as reported by Reuters.

These modified APCs, carrying up to three tons of ordnance, played a significant role as Israeli forces moved through Gaza City. The explosions, supplemented by airstrikes and bulldozers, led to large-scale devastation of buildings, often following Israeli warnings but nonetheless affecting civilian infrastructure and displacing residents.

While Israeli officials argue its necessity for military operations, rights groups and scholars express concerns over potential breaches of humanitarian law due to the scale of destruction in densely populated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)