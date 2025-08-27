Prayers and Peril: Landslide Chaos at Mata Vaishno Devi

A fatal landslide near the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has led to the loss of 34 lives and a suspension of the pilgrimage. Hospitals in Katra are overwhelmed with families hoping to find missing loved ones.

The disaster struck along the Adhkuwari trail, a rest stop for pilgrims, disrupting the traditional journey of faith. Many devotees now find themselves uncertain whether to wait for the yatra to resume or return home.

Rescue operations continue amid harsh weather as the town of Katra faces a nerve-wracking mix of hope and despair. Authorities urge pilgrims to defer their visits until conditions improve.

(With inputs from agencies.)