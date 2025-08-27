Left Menu

Moral Dilemma on Screen: Sorrentino's 'La Grazia' Sparks Debate

Paolo Sorrentino's film 'La Grazia,' opening at the Venice Film Festival, explores a fictional Italian president's moral dilemmas about euthanasia and presidential pardons. Inspired by real events, the film examines profound questions within a cinematic narrative. 'La Grazia' competes for the Golden Lion amid esteemed company.

27-08-2025
Paolo Sorrentino's latest film, 'La Grazia,' premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival, exploring the moral complexities faced by a fictional Italian president. Inspired by real-life events, the film delves into the final months of a president's term as he contemplates a law on euthanasia and pardons for convicted murderers.

Starring Toni Servillo and Anna Ferzetti, Sorrentino's narrative draws from President Sergio Mattarella's 2019 decision to grant clemency to a man who ended his Alzheimer's-afflicted wife's suffering. Sorrentino emphasized the potency of moral dilemmas as a storytelling device, while Servillo noted the fusion of various real-world presidential traits in the film's character.

Despite Sorrentino's past successes with sensual and surreal films, 'La Grazia' takes on an austere tone, focusing on the president's conscience, familial dynamics, and societal responsibilities. Through its gentle humor and bold themes, the film aspires to reignite discussions on assisted dying within Italy's political sphere. The film is among 21 vying for the Golden Lion award.

