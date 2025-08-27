Egg Attack on Ganesh Idol Sparks Communal Tension in Vadodara

In Vadodara, a Ganesh idol procession became the center of controversy as individuals hurled eggs at the sacred statue, prompting communal tension in the area. The incident unfolded during the early hours of Tuesday, as the idol made its way to a pandal for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Responding promptly, police arrested two men, Sufian Mansuri and Shahnawaz Qureshi, while a minor was detained. The culprits were quickly identified via CCTV footage, leading to their apprehension. The community expressed outrage, demanding immediate and decisive action.

The arrested individuals face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting religious enmity and other related offenses. Tension remained high as the city worked to restore peace following the shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)