Kargil's Transformation: A Beacon for Tourism Growth

The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has unveiled an ambitious beautification initiative aimed at transforming Kargil into a prime tourist destination.

During a review meeting with the Kargil Development Authority, Gupta highlighted the need for developing new tourist-friendly spots, including riverbanks, hill viewpoints, and cultural landmarks.

Emphasizing sustainable growth, Gupta directed the swift enhancement of local parks and the riverfront while ensuring all projects adhere to Kargil's cultural ethos and ecological sensibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)