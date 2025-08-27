Left Menu

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Opens Up About School Crush Shraddha Kapoor

In the latest season of 'Bigg Boss 19,' singer Amaal Mallik reveals his school crush on Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, praising her simplicity and genuine personality. He also describes her authentic online presence. Season 19 of the reality show includes celebrities like Amaal Mallik and is available on Colors and JioHotstar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:12 IST
Amaal Mallik, Shraddha Kapoor (Photo/instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The current season of 'Bigg Boss 19' has already delivered captivating moments for its fans. Recently, singer Amaal Mallik made waves by confessing a personal childhood admiration for Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, his school crush. Mallik detailed how Kapoor, being his senior, stood out with her simplicity and warm nature.

'Even in school, she had a charm that left an impression on everyone,' Mallik shared, recounting his fondness for her. He further praised her online aura, stating that Shraddha's internet following is among the most genuine and organic, achieved effortlessly.

Last year, Amaal Mallik gained attention for speaking about his struggles with clinical depression and personal family issues. As for 'Bigg Boss 19,' which began airing on August 24, the reality TV world is buzzing with participants such as Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, and others, alongside Mallik. Fans can tune into Colors and JioHotstar to catch the action unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

