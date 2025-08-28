Florida Cities Clash with State Over Removal of Rainbow Crosswalks
Fort Lauderdale city leaders are set to confront a state mandate under Governor Ron DeSantis requiring the removal of rainbow crosswalks and street art, with critics perceiving it as another oppressive measure against marginalized groups. Despite the directive, many communities plan larger displays of inclusivity.
Fort Lauderdale city officials are gearing up for an emergency meeting on Wednesday to respond to a controversial directive from the state mandating the removal of rainbow-colored crosswalks and street art.
Under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Transportation has ordered their removal by early next month, fueling concerns over ongoing restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights.
While some view this as an anti-inclusivity move, activists vow stronger displays of pride and unity as cities like Miami Beach and St. Petersburg explore new forms of expression.
