Florida Cities Clash with State Over Removal of Rainbow Crosswalks

Fort Lauderdale city officials are gearing up for an emergency meeting on Wednesday to respond to a controversial directive from the state mandating the removal of rainbow-colored crosswalks and street art.

Under Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Transportation has ordered their removal by early next month, fueling concerns over ongoing restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights.

While some view this as an anti-inclusivity move, activists vow stronger displays of pride and unity as cities like Miami Beach and St. Petersburg explore new forms of expression.