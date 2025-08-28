Last Frame of Courage: The Legacy of Mariam Dagga
Mariam Dagga, a visual journalist freelancing for The Associated Press, was killed in a strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza. Before her death, she photographed the aftermath of a strike. Her final letter addressed to her son reflects her unwavering dedication as both a mother and a journalist.
Mariam Dagga's last photographs capture the poignant aftermath of destruction—a damaged stairwell outside Gaza's Nasser Hospital. Moments later, an Israeli strike claimed her life alongside 21 others, including five journalists.
Dagga, a freelance visual journalist for The Associated Press, was dedicated to documenting the hardships experienced by displaced Palestinians and the relentless efforts of healthcare workers amid conflict. The Israeli military defended the strike, citing perceived Hamas activities, which witnesses and officials disputed.
Her final days in the field underscored her commitment to truth, encapsulated in a touching letter to her son, Ghaith, and was shared by Algeria's UN ambassador in a tearful tribute—highlighting Dagga's legacy as a courageous storyteller and devoted mother.
(With inputs from agencies.)
