Arjun Bijlani's Promotional Stunt Sparks Divorce Rumors

TV star Arjun Bijlani's emotional Instagram post led to speculation about his marriage with Neha Swami. The actor clarified that the post was a promotional stunt for his forthcoming show 'Rise and Fall'. A delayed teaser heightened the rumors, sparking unintended reactions among fans.

Updated: 28-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:58 IST
Arjun Bijlani's Promotional Stunt Sparks Divorce Rumors
Arjun Bijllani (Photo: Instagram/@arjunbijlani). Image Credit: ANI
Arjun Bijlani, a renowned television actor and host, recently addressed the swirling rumors of his divorce from wife Neha Swami. The speculation arose after Bijlani posted an emotional and cryptic video on his Instagram, which many fans interpreted as indicative of marital strife.

Bijlani clarified that the video was a promotional effort for his upcoming reality show, 'Rise and Fall', intended to create a buzz. The strategy unexpectedly backfired when a delay in releasing the show's teaser left fans speculating about his personal life. Bijlani was taken aback by the personal implications his video stirred, making light of the situation by calling it "mischievous".

The actor further explained the situation to ANI, highlighting that there was no truth to the rumors and expressing surprise at the extent of public speculation. 'Rise and Fall', set to premiere on Amazon MX Player, includes contestants like Dhanashree Varma and Kiku Sharda, with Ashneer Grover as the host.

