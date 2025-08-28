Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan: Crafting Timeless Hits

Veteran director Sooraj Barjatya highlights the difficulty of crafting projects that resonate and feel fresh, especially for his long-time collaborator, superstar Salman Khan. Despite their successful past, Barjatya shelved an action movie plan for Khan due to challenges in character development.

The prolific duo, known for hits such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', continues to seek the right formula for success. Barjatya remains optimistic about Khan's potential resurgence, amidst recent films not meeting fans' high expectations.

While Barjatya eyes a new family drama with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Khan is already involved in 'Battle of Galwan', a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

