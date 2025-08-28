Left Menu

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan: Crafting Timeless Hits

Director Sooraj Barjatya discusses the challenges of creating fresh and relevant work for Salman Khan. Despite shelving an action film project, the duo remains optimistic about future collaborations. Barjatya plans a new family drama, while Khan embarks on 'Battle of Galwan', focusing on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan: Crafting Timeless Hits
Veteran director Sooraj Barjatya highlights the difficulty of crafting projects that resonate and feel fresh, especially for his long-time collaborator, superstar Salman Khan. Despite their successful past, Barjatya shelved an action movie plan for Khan due to challenges in character development.

The prolific duo, known for hits such as 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', continues to seek the right formula for success. Barjatya remains optimistic about Khan's potential resurgence, amidst recent films not meeting fans' high expectations.

While Barjatya eyes a new family drama with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Khan is already involved in 'Battle of Galwan', a war drama based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

