Malayalam Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Shanthakumari Amma
Shanthakumari Amma, the mother of renowned actor Mohanlal, passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. Family and friends, including notable industry figures, gathered to pay tribute. The cremation will take place in Thiruvananthapuram. High-profile figures expressed condolences for the superstar's loss.
- Country:
- India
Shanthakumari Amma, the mother of acclaimed Malayalam actor Mohanlal, has died at the age of 90. According to family sources, she passed away at her residence on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.
Despite facing various health challenges over the years, Shanthakumari Amma remained a significant influence in Mohanlal's life. She was reportedly alone at the time of her death, as the actor was not at home.
Prominent personalities, including actor Mammootty and other industry colleagues, visited Mohanlal's home to pay their respects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those expressing their condolences.
The last rites will be conducted in Mudavanmukal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan expressed his sadness over the news, offering condolences via social media.
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India in the 5th and final Women’s T20I at Thiruvananthapuram.
Office Space Tussle: Political Harmony in Thiruvananthapuram
Political Turf War: Thiruvananthapuram MLA Faces Eviction Demand
Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl against India in fourth Women’s T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram.
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hit half centuries to help India score 221/2 against Sri Lanka in fourth women's T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.