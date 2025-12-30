Left Menu

Malayalam Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Shanthakumari Amma

Shanthakumari Amma, the mother of renowned actor Mohanlal, passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. Family and friends, including notable industry figures, gathered to pay tribute. The cremation will take place in Thiruvananthapuram. High-profile figures expressed condolences for the superstar's loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:34 IST
Malayalam Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Shanthakumari Amma
  • Country:
  • India

Shanthakumari Amma, the mother of acclaimed Malayalam actor Mohanlal, has died at the age of 90. According to family sources, she passed away at her residence on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

Despite facing various health challenges over the years, Shanthakumari Amma remained a significant influence in Mohanlal's life. She was reportedly alone at the time of her death, as the actor was not at home.

Prominent personalities, including actor Mammootty and other industry colleagues, visited Mohanlal's home to pay their respects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those expressing their condolences.

The last rites will be conducted in Mudavanmukal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan expressed his sadness over the news, offering condolences via social media.

TRENDING

1
UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

UAE Withdraws Counterterrorism Units From Yemen Amid Strategic Reassessment

 Global
2
Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

 India
3
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

 India
4
E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT Delhi

E-Raksha Hackathon 2026: Pioneering Cybersecurity and AI Innovation at IIT D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025