Malayalam Film Industry Mourns the Loss of Shanthakumari Amma

Shanthakumari Amma, the mother of acclaimed Malayalam actor Mohanlal, has died at the age of 90. According to family sources, she passed away at her residence on Tuesday due to age-related ailments.

Despite facing various health challenges over the years, Shanthakumari Amma remained a significant influence in Mohanlal's life. She was reportedly alone at the time of her death, as the actor was not at home.

Prominent personalities, including actor Mammootty and other industry colleagues, visited Mohanlal's home to pay their respects. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer were among those expressing their condolences.

The last rites will be conducted in Mudavanmukal, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday. Meanwhile, actor Kamal Haasan expressed his sadness over the news, offering condolences via social media.