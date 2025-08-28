Left Menu

Pedro Pascal to Join Todd Haynes' Revitalized Drama 'De Noche'

Pedro Pascal is in talks to join Todd Haynes' film 'De Noche', following Joaquin Phoenix's exit. Pascal will co-lead with Danny Ramirez. Set in 1930s LA, the film features a corrupt cop and his younger lover fleeing to Mexico. Pascal had a notable year with multiple major roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:12 IST
Pedro Pascal to Join Todd Haynes' Revitalized Drama 'De Noche'
Pedro Pascal
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is in discussions to join the cast of Todd Haynes' resurrected same-sex drama 'De Noche', a project previously shelved after Joaquin Phoenix's abrupt departure last year.

If the agreement is reached, Pascal will star alongside Danny Ramirez, portraying characters who flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico, a tantalizing tale exploring illicit love.

Despite a packed schedule with significant roles, Pascal's potential involvement marks a significant shift for 'De Noche' and underscores Haynes' ongoing commitment to pushing narrative boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
2
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global
3
Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

Controversy Over Serie A Match in Australia: Innovation or Betrayal?

 Global
4
Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025