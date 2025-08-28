Pedro Pascal to Join Todd Haynes' Revitalized Drama 'De Noche'

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is in discussions to join the cast of Todd Haynes' resurrected same-sex drama 'De Noche', a project previously shelved after Joaquin Phoenix's abrupt departure last year.

If the agreement is reached, Pascal will star alongside Danny Ramirez, portraying characters who flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico, a tantalizing tale exploring illicit love.

Despite a packed schedule with significant roles, Pascal's potential involvement marks a significant shift for 'De Noche' and underscores Haynes' ongoing commitment to pushing narrative boundaries.

