Left Menu

'The Last of Us' Season 3 Faces Cast Change as Danny Ramirez Exits

Danny Ramirez will not reprise his role in Season 3 of 'The Last of Us' due to scheduling conflicts. HBO's adaptation continues to explore new narratives with key characters returning. Neil Druckmann steps back from creative duties, while lingering questions promise to engage viewers in upcoming episodes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:26 IST
'The Last of Us' Season 3 Faces Cast Change as Danny Ramirez Exits
Danny Ramirez (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Danny Ramirez, known for his role as Manny Alvarez in HBO's 'The Last of Us,' will not be part of the lead cast in the upcoming third season due to scheduling conflicts, Deadline reports. Despite his absence, the series remains poised to deliver compelling storytelling.

Co-created and directed by Neil Druckmann, the show was greenlit for a third season before its second installment premiered in April. The finale of Season 2 teases a return to pivotal events, this time from Abby's perspective, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

As series co-creator Craig Mazin reveals the continuation of several key storylines and characters, Neil Druckmann steps back from his directorial role for the forthcoming season. However, Druckmann maintains his influence as co-creator and executive producer. The show promises answers to lingering questions about its intriguing narrative.

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

Federal Reserve's Rate Cut: Balancing Risks and Perspectives

 Global
2
Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

 India
3
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

 Global
4
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025