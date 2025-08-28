Left Menu

Global Chess League Unveils New Contenders Programme

The Global Chess League has announced a new Contenders programme aimed at discovering fresh talent. The initiative spans two months, welcoming amateurs and professionals. Top winners will secure roles as GCL Season 3 ambassadors, stepping onto the global stage with leading players. Registration begins Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:11 IST
Global Chess League Unveils New Contenders Programme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Chess League, a pivotal event in the chess community, has introduced an exciting Contenders programme. Announced on Thursday, the initiative invites amateurs and professionals to showcase their talent over nearly two months.

Designed to uncover grassroots talent and bolster the global chess community, the programme allows entrants to compete on the same stage as global chess icons. The league spans six time zones, emphasizing its international scope and inclusivity.

The third edition of the league, coordinated by FIDE and Tech Mahindra, commences on December 13. Aspiring players can register via the GCL portal, competing in categories like male, female, and U-21. Successful contenders will have the opportunity to become ambassadors for the league, sharing the stage with grandmasters.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

Tensions Rise in Jharkhand Assembly Over State University Bill

 India
2
Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

Global Goals: European Leagues Defend Overseas Matches Amid Controversy

 Global
3
AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures

 India
4
Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

Robo-Bunnies: The High-Tech Solution to Florida's Python Problem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025