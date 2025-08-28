Global Chess League Unveils New Contenders Programme

The Global Chess League, a pivotal event in the chess community, has introduced an exciting Contenders programme. Announced on Thursday, the initiative invites amateurs and professionals to showcase their talent over nearly two months.

Designed to uncover grassroots talent and bolster the global chess community, the programme allows entrants to compete on the same stage as global chess icons. The league spans six time zones, emphasizing its international scope and inclusivity.

The third edition of the league, coordinated by FIDE and Tech Mahindra, commences on December 13. Aspiring players can register via the GCL portal, competing in categories like male, female, and U-21. Successful contenders will have the opportunity to become ambassadors for the league, sharing the stage with grandmasters.