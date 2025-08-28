India Invites Russian Firms to Space Ventures

India has extended an invitation to Russian companies to join its flourishing space sector, promising enticing investment opportunities. Ambassador Vinay Kumar announced this initiative during a recent function at the Indian Embassy, coinciding with the celebration of the country's second National Space Day.

The event commemorated the deployment of India's Pragyan Rover on the Moon via the Chandrayaan-3 mission on August 23, 2023. In his speech, Kumar highlighted the longstanding partnership between New Delhi and Moscow, reminiscent of historic milestones like the 1975 launch of Aryabhata and the 1984 Soyuz T-11 mission.

Attendees from Roscosmos and ISRO emphasized the collaborative spirit between the two nations while Kumar noted India's rich historical association with space research, dating back to Aryabhata's celestial studies during the Vedic period. The celebration also featured cultural performances by students and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)