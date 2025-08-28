Chamundi Hill Controversy: A Clash of Heritage and Modernity

The recent remarks by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, have ignited a heated debate around the sacred Chamundi Hill, a prominent cultural landmark in Mysuru.

The comments suggesting the hill is not solely a Hindu property have drawn sharp rebukes from members of the Mysuru royal family. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and her son, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, insist on its Hindu roots, citing its historical and religious significance.

This controversy comes amid objections to the state government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival, illustrating the tension between cultural traditions and modern political discourse in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)