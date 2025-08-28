Left Menu

Chamundi Hill Controversy: A Clash of Heritage and Modernity

The Mysuru Dasara festival sparks controversy as Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's remarks about Chamundi Hill being not solely a Hindu property were criticized by the Mysuru royal family. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and her son Yaduveer voiced strong opposition, marking this incident as a blend of politics and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:26 IST
Chamundi Hill Controversy: A Clash of Heritage and Modernity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent remarks by Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivakumar, have ignited a heated debate around the sacred Chamundi Hill, a prominent cultural landmark in Mysuru.

The comments suggesting the hill is not solely a Hindu property have drawn sharp rebukes from members of the Mysuru royal family. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and her son, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, insist on its Hindu roots, citing its historical and religious significance.

This controversy comes amid objections to the state government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival, illustrating the tension between cultural traditions and modern political discourse in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025