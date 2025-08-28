Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival: Record Idols Immersed

Nearly 600 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by Thursday afternoon, according to the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 10-day festival sees many devotees immerse idols after one-and-half days as well as on the fifth and seventh days. A BMC official reported no untoward incidents during this period.

This year, the BMC has designated 70 natural water bodies and set up 288 artificial ponds for the immersion process. The civic body has urged the use of eco-friendly practices, such as using artificial ponds and segregating offerings for conversion into fertilizer. Additionally, the BMC has provided free land and materials to support eco-friendly idol making.