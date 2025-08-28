Left Menu

Mumbai's Eco-Friendly Ganesh Festival: Record Idols Immersed

Nearly 600 Ganesh idols have been immersed in Mumbai as part of the 10-day festival. The BMC has made arrangements for eco-friendly immersions, urging citizens to use artificial ponds and drums. Precautionary measures are in place for processions, given infrastructure concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 600 Ganesh idols were immersed in Mumbai by Thursday afternoon, according to the city's civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 10-day festival sees many devotees immerse idols after one-and-half days as well as on the fifth and seventh days. A BMC official reported no untoward incidents during this period.

This year, the BMC has designated 70 natural water bodies and set up 288 artificial ponds for the immersion process. The civic body has urged the use of eco-friendly practices, such as using artificial ponds and segregating offerings for conversion into fertilizer. Additionally, the BMC has provided free land and materials to support eco-friendly idol making.

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

