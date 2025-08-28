Left Menu

Acclaimed Actor Micheal Ward Faces Court Amidst Serious Charges

British actor Micheal Ward faced court for charges of rape and sexual assault. The allegations include two counts of rape and three sexual assaults, tied to one victim. Released on bail, Ward maintains his innocence, believing the judicial process will clear his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:06 IST
British actor Micheal Ward appeared in court on Thursday to face serious charges of rape and sexual assault. The 27-year-old, known for his role in the Netflix series 'Top Boy', has been accused of two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

The alleged offences, involving a single woman, reportedly occurred in January 2023. Ward confirmed his personal details during the court appearance but did not officially respond to the charges. He received conditional bail with the stipulation of avoiding any contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance is scheduled for September 25 at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Ward, who denies the accusations, expressed confidence that his name will be cleared. A celebrated actor, Ward has featured in movies like 'Blue Story', 'The Book of Clarence', and worked alongside stars such as Joaquin Phoenix. He previously won a Rising Star award at the BAFTAs and was nominated for roles in 'Empire of Light' and 'Small Axe'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

