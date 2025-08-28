Left Menu

A Wedding of Traditions: From Loughborough to Love's Port

Jeevun Sandher, a new member of Britain's Parliament, marries fellow MP Louise Jones in a mixed-faith wedding. The couple met while campaigning and announced their engagement in Parliament. Embracing their cultural heritages, the wedding symbolizes unity, marking the start of their shared future.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:13 IST
Jeevun Sandher, newly elected to Britain's Parliament, celebrated his marriage to fellow MP Louise Jones in a dual-faith wedding. This union reflects the cultural diversity celebrated in modern Britain.

The couple first crossed paths during their campaign trails and announced their engagement in Parliament, underscoring their shared dedication to public service.

Now known as Louise Sandher-Jones, she announced her name change to her constituents, marking their joyous new beginning steeped in shared traditions and commitment to their communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

