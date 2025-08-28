Left Menu

Unveiling 'Bugonia': A Comedic Thriller of Our Times

Yorgos Lanthimos's latest film, 'Bugonia', starring Emma Stone, premieres at the Venice Film Festival. The film, a dark comedy, reflects modern paranoia and societal disconnection. It follows conspiracy-driven characters who believe a pharmaceutical CEO, played by Stone, is an alien. The film questions present-day societal issues and depicts an unsettling yet humorous narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Renowned Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with a fresh cinematic endeavor titled 'Bugonia', which recently premiered at the Venice Film Festival.

The film, a dark comedy, reunites Lanthimos with star Emma Stone in a narrative that mirrors contemporary paranoia and societal disconnection. The plot revolves around conspiracy-driven cousins, played by Jesse Plemons and newcomer Aidan Delbis, who kidnap a pharmaceutical CEO believing her to be an alien.

Lanthimos, though crafting an exaggerated tale, suggests that much of the film reflects actual global issues such as technological advancement and climate change. Stone, who underwent significant physical transformation for the role, fuels the narrative with her belief in extraterrestrial life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

