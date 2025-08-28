Left Menu

Unveiling Power: Mamata Banerjee's Political Memoir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to release a memoir that offers insights into her personal experiences with various Indian prime ministers. The book, launching at the Kolkata Book Fair next year, promises candid reflections on her political journey and may stir political circles with its revelations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised to release a memoir chronicling her interactions with several Indian prime ministers, unveiling rare insights from her extensive political career. The anticipated release will take place at the Kolkata Book Fair next year.

Addressing attendees at a Trinamool Chhatra Parishad foundation day event, Banerjee shared her intention to document her experiences, having closely worked with leaders from Rajiv Gandhi to Manmohan Singh. The book promises unfiltered narratives from her significant tenure as a central minister and as a key NDA ally after forming the Trinamool Congress in 1998.

Political analysts speculate that Banerjee's memoir could ruffle feathers across party lines, offering candid observations on governance at the highest levels. Known for her fiery rhetoric, Banerjee's narrative is expected to be a strategic document ahead of the 2026 Bengal elections, capturing her grassroots rise and opposition role nationally.

