Controversy Over Mysuru Dasara Inauguration by Banu Mushtaq

The political landscape in Karnataka is heating up as JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy expressed that he does not oppose the invitation extended to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations. The situation, however, took a controversial turn when Kumaraswamy criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his comments on Chamundi Hill and Goddess Chamundeshwari, labeling them as 'arrogance.'

In a statement, Kumaraswamy clarified his position, stating, 'I'm not opposed to the person (Banu Mushtaq) who has been invited to inaugurate Dasara.' However, he cautioned the government against making statements on religious issues, suggesting such declarations could invite trouble. This came in response to objections from BJP leaders concerning Mushtaq's invitation due to a viral video of her past comments on religious exclusivity, perceived as controversial by some groups.

Adding fuel to the fire, several BJP figures, including state President B Y Vijayendra and Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, have called on Mushtaq to address her stance on Goddess Chamundeshwari. Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also warned about potential divine repercussions concerning the Dharmasthala case, further contributing to the complexity of the political scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)