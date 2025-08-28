Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Bhupen Hazarika's Centenary Celebrations

Assam plans a year-long series of events to celebrate the birth centenary of legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. Highlights include a main event attended by Prime Minister Modi, a commemorative coin, cultural programs, and a special museum in his honor. Hazarika's son, Tez, will also participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a meeting to discuss the extensive plans for renowned singer Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations. Starting September 8, the state will honor the musician with events spanning a full year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the principal event on September 13 as part of his visit to Assam. Cultural programs and tributes will be conducted statewide, with significant participation from the government and other stakeholders. Hazarika's son, Tez, will join the celebrations virtually and in person.

The state plans to release a commemorative Rs 100 silver coin in Hazarika's name, highlighting his lasting impact on Indian culture. Collaborative efforts with Arunachal Pradesh and other states ensure that the centenary becomes a people's movement, aptly remembering the maestro's contributions.

