Van Gogh Museum Faces Closure Without Urgent Funds

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, renowned for housing an extraordinary collection of Vincent van Gogh's artwork, risks closure if crucial repairs are not funded, according to Director Emilie Gordenker.

The aging museum, owned by the Dutch state, has welcomed nearly 57 million visitors since 1973. Iconic paintings like "Almond Blossom" and "The Potato Eaters" reside within its walls, underscoring the urgency of maintaining their safety.

Gordenker emphasizes the necessity for extensive renovations, estimating costs at 104 million euros, and appealing to the government for financial aid. While annual subsidies and expert research suggest maintenance funds are adequate, the museum disputes this, indicating potential legal actions.