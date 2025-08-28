Van Gogh Museum Faces Closure Without Urgent Funds
The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, housing an invaluable collection of Vincent van Gogh's works, faces potential closure due to the urgent need for building repairs. Director Emilie Gordenker calls for government financial assistance, highlighting the unresolved funding dispute despite extensive talks and the looming extensive renovation costs.
The aging museum, owned by the Dutch state, has welcomed nearly 57 million visitors since 1973. Iconic paintings like "Almond Blossom" and "The Potato Eaters" reside within its walls, underscoring the urgency of maintaining their safety.
Gordenker emphasizes the necessity for extensive renovations, estimating costs at 104 million euros, and appealing to the government for financial aid. While annual subsidies and expert research suggest maintenance funds are adequate, the museum disputes this, indicating potential legal actions.