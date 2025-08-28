Protest Erupts Over Destruction of 'Mahan Kosh' Reprints

Students from Punjabi University staged a protest Thursday in response to the burial of 'Mahan Kosh' copies, a significant Punjabi encyclopedic dictionary authored by Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha. University officials controversially buried the books on campus after scholars noted numerous errors in the reprinted editions.

The protest was led by Yadvinder Singh Yadu and Kuldeep Singh Jhinjar, who accused the administration of disrespecting Punjabi language and cultural heritage. They argued this act amounted to sacrilege, insisting on rectifying the mistakes through a recall or the flawed texts' destruction.

Following a meeting on August 6 involving prominent Sikh intellectuals and Punjabi University Vice Chancellor Dr. Jagdeep Singh, the decision to recall and destroy the erroneous reprints was made. This meeting came after persistent demands from the community. The Vice Chancellor assured that the problematic editions would be disposed of within 15 days.

