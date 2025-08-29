Tragic F-16 Crash Mars AirSHOW Radom Preparations

An F-16 pilot tragically lost his life on Thursday when his jet crashed during preparatory exercises for an air show in central Poland. The incident was verified by government spokesperson Adam Szlapka through a social media update.

The Polish news agency, PAP, noted that the aircraft was an integral part of the Polish Air Force. The crash disrupted the lead-up to the widely anticipated AirSHOW Radom 2025, which was on the calendar for this weekend.

As of now, additional details regarding the cause of the accident remain unavailable, as investigations continue into the tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)