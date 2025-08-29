SMVDSB Refutes Allegations of Yatra Mismanagement amid Landslide Tragedy

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has dismissed allegations suggesting negligence in handling pilgrim safety during a disastrous landslide triggered by a cloudburst. On August 26, despite claims to the contrary, the Board asserts it halted the yatra early in compliance with weather advisories.

In a statement, SMVDSB expressed sorrow over the tragedy, which claimed 34 lives and seriously injured 18 more. The Board emphasized that it adhered strictly to its protocols, which include monitoring weather conditions closely and suspending activities when necessary, countering accusations of oversight.

Authorities coordinated a rapid response following the incident. Evacuations and relief efforts were executed in collaboration with local agencies. The Board maintains that appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety of devotees and extend sympathies to the affected families.