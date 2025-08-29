Left Menu

Judicial Block on Abramowitz's Removal Sparks Media Controversy

A federal judge has prevented the Trump administration from dismissing Michael Abramowitz as the director of Voice of America. The attempt to remove him amidst widespread layoffs is deemed illegal by Judge Royce Lamberth, highlighting tensions at the government-funded news outlet targeted for cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 02:23 IST
Judicial Block on Abramowitz's Removal Sparks Media Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has taken a stand against the Trump administration's attempt to remove Michael Abramowitz as director of Voice of America, a prominent government-run news outlet. Judge Royce Lamberth blocked Abramowitz's ousting, stating it couldn't proceed without the International Broadcasting Advisory Board's majority approval.

The controversy began when over 600 Voice of America employees were issued layoff notices in June. Abramowitz was placed on administrative leave alongside nearly all staff, with notice of his impending termination on August 31. However, Lamberth ruled such action was "plainly contrary to law," effectively thwarting the administration's plans.

Kari Lake, a senior adviser to the US Agency for Global Media, criticized the agency, describing it as "rotten to the core" during a congressional hearing. The agency, which oversees Radio Free Europe, Radio Asia, and Radio Marti, reaches millions worldwide, promoting US ideals and countering authoritarian narratives.

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Showdown: Lisa Cook vs. Trump Administration

Federal Reserve Showdown: Lisa Cook vs. Trump Administration

 United States
2
US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

US Diplomat's 'Animalistic' Remark Sparks Outcry in Lebanon

 Lebanon
3
Denmark's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Novo Nordisk Struggles

Denmark's Economic Outlook Dims Amid Novo Nordisk Struggles

 Global
4
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut' Amid GOP Midterm Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025