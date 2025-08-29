Judicial Block on Abramowitz's Removal Sparks Media Controversy

A federal judge has taken a stand against the Trump administration's attempt to remove Michael Abramowitz as director of Voice of America, a prominent government-run news outlet. Judge Royce Lamberth blocked Abramowitz's ousting, stating it couldn't proceed without the International Broadcasting Advisory Board's majority approval.

The controversy began when over 600 Voice of America employees were issued layoff notices in June. Abramowitz was placed on administrative leave alongside nearly all staff, with notice of his impending termination on August 31. However, Lamberth ruled such action was "plainly contrary to law," effectively thwarting the administration's plans.

Kari Lake, a senior adviser to the US Agency for Global Media, criticized the agency, describing it as "rotten to the core" during a congressional hearing. The agency, which oversees Radio Free Europe, Radio Asia, and Radio Marti, reaches millions worldwide, promoting US ideals and countering authoritarian narratives.