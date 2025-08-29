Emma Stone Shines in Dark Comedy 'Bugonia' Amidst Gallagher Controversy

Emma Stone takes the spotlight in Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos's latest film 'Bugonia,' a dark comedy debuting at the Venice Film Festival. Stone describes the film as a 'funny and fucked up' portrayal of the modern world, continuing her collaboration with the acclaimed director.

In a separate development, Paul Gallagher, the brother of Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher, appeared in a London court. Gallagher faces multiple serious criminal charges, including rape and coercive behavior. He was charged last month with a total of 11 offenses.

The charges against Gallagher add a somber note to the current entertainment news, contrasting with the excitement surrounding Stone's film premiere.

