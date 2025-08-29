Emma Stone Shines in Dark Comedy 'Bugonia' Amidst Gallagher Controversy
The entertainment world is abuzz with Emma Stone starring in Yorgos Lanthimos's new dark comedy, 'Bugonia,' premiering at the Venice Film Festival. Meanwhile, Paul Gallagher, brother of Oasis's Liam and Noel, faces serious charges in a UK court, including rape and intentional strangulation.
Emma Stone takes the spotlight in Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos's latest film 'Bugonia,' a dark comedy debuting at the Venice Film Festival. Stone describes the film as a 'funny and fucked up' portrayal of the modern world, continuing her collaboration with the acclaimed director.
In a separate development, Paul Gallagher, the brother of Oasis band members Liam and Noel Gallagher, appeared in a London court. Gallagher faces multiple serious criminal charges, including rape and coercive behavior. He was charged last month with a total of 11 offenses.
The charges against Gallagher add a somber note to the current entertainment news, contrasting with the excitement surrounding Stone's film premiere.
