Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava Honored with Prestigious ‘Jyotish Mahamahopadhyaya’ Award

Kanpur hosted a memorable event on August 27, 2025, as Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava received the 'Jyotish Mahamahopadhyaya' Award. This accolade honors his extensive knowledge and dedication to Vedic Sciences, Astrology, and Palmistry.

The award ceremony, a highlight of the 75th National Jyotish Conference, featured prominent figures such as former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Dinesh Sharma. PT. Dr. Srivastava expressed deep gratitude to his mentors and supporters.

Boasting decades of influence, Pt. Dr. Srivastava's mission, "Every Home One Astrologer," champions global access to ancient wisdom. His visionary work, including mentoring over 5,000 Nadi astrologers, is recognized worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)