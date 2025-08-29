Left Menu

Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava Honored with Prestigious ‘Jyotish Mahamahopadhyaya’ Award

Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, an acclaimed Vedic astrologer, has been awarded the 'Jyotish Mahamahopadhyaya' Award for his significant contributions to Indian Astrology and Vedic Sciences. The honor was presented during the 75th National Jyotish Conference, recognizing his expertise across 70+ countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:20 IST
Kanpur hosted a memorable event on August 27, 2025, as Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava received the 'Jyotish Mahamahopadhyaya' Award. This accolade honors his extensive knowledge and dedication to Vedic Sciences, Astrology, and Palmistry.

The award ceremony, a highlight of the 75th National Jyotish Conference, featured prominent figures such as former Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Dinesh Sharma. PT. Dr. Srivastava expressed deep gratitude to his mentors and supporters.

Boasting decades of influence, Pt. Dr. Srivastava's mission, "Every Home One Astrologer," champions global access to ancient wisdom. His visionary work, including mentoring over 5,000 Nadi astrologers, is recognized worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

