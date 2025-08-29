Ariana Grande Shines with New Tour: 'The Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande, the acclaimed actor and singer known for hit songs like '7 Rings' and 'Rain On Me', has officially announced her upcoming tour, 'The Eternal Sunshine'.

The star took to Instagram to share tour dates and ticket sale details, exciting fans for her first tour since 2019. The tour is set to kick off on June 6, 2026, wrapping up on August 23, with shows scheduled across North America and London.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Grande is returning to the big screen in 'Wicked 2', where she stars as Glinda alongside a cast including Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, with its theatrical release scheduled for November 21, 2024.

