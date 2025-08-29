Ariana Grande Shines with New Tour: 'The Eternal Sunshine'
Celebrated artist Ariana Grande has announced her return to the limelight with 'The Eternal Sunshine' tour starting June 6, 2026. This marks her first tour since 2019, with performances planned across North America and London. Additionally, Grande will star in 'Wicked 2', releasing in November 2024.
Ariana Grande, the acclaimed actor and singer known for hit songs like '7 Rings' and 'Rain On Me', has officially announced her upcoming tour, 'The Eternal Sunshine'.
The star took to Instagram to share tour dates and ticket sale details, exciting fans for her first tour since 2019. The tour is set to kick off on June 6, 2026, wrapping up on August 23, with shows scheduled across North America and London.
In addition to her musical endeavors, Grande is returning to the big screen in 'Wicked 2', where she stars as Glinda alongside a cast including Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, with its theatrical release scheduled for November 21, 2024.
