Dhanush to Star as APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut's Inspiring New Biopic

Director Om Raut has expressed his excitement to collaborate with renowned actor Dhanush in the upcoming biopic titled "Kalam: The Missile Man of India." He believes Dhanush is the perfect choice to portray the esteemed scientist and former Indian president, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on the silver screen.

The film, which charts Kalam's journey from a pioneering scientist to India's president, had its first look unveiled at the Cannes Film Market earlier this year. Raut, known for directing "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," highlighted the challenges of making biopics, emphasizing the importance of selecting impactful life episodes to create an inspirational narrative.

Raut's intent with the new project is not only to celebrate Dr. Kalam's enduring vision but also to offer inspiration to younger audiences. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, and Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film aims to highlight Kalam's influence and vision for India.

