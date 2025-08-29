Left Menu

Dhanush to Star as APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut's Inspiring New Biopic

Director Om Raut is thrilled to work with actor Dhanush on the biopic 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India,' portraying APJ Abdul Kalam. The film will highlight Kalam's journey as a scientist and former president. Raut, experienced in biopics, intends to inspire the youth through this project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:42 IST
Dhanush to Star as APJ Abdul Kalam in Om Raut's Inspiring New Biopic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Director Om Raut has expressed his excitement to collaborate with renowned actor Dhanush in the upcoming biopic titled "Kalam: The Missile Man of India." He believes Dhanush is the perfect choice to portray the esteemed scientist and former Indian president, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on the silver screen.

The film, which charts Kalam's journey from a pioneering scientist to India's president, had its first look unveiled at the Cannes Film Market earlier this year. Raut, known for directing "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," highlighted the challenges of making biopics, emphasizing the importance of selecting impactful life episodes to create an inspirational narrative.

Raut's intent with the new project is not only to celebrate Dr. Kalam's enduring vision but also to offer inspiration to younger audiences. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, and Abhishek Agarwal and Anil Sunkara of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film aims to highlight Kalam's influence and vision for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025