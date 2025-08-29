Astrology Unveiled: The Cosmic GPS for Life by Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava

At the prestigious Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., world-renowned astrologer Pt. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava presented an enlightening discourse on astrology, emphasizing its role as a sacred science and 'cosmic GPS' for life's journey.

Dr. Srivastava, who has taught astrology across over 70 countries, advocates for understanding astrology as a tool of empowerment rather than superstition. His global initiative, 'Every Home One Astrologer,' aims to enable individuals to achieve high predictive accuracy in astrology.

Acknowledged by Congressman Shri Thanedar and honored with the 'Jewel of India' Award, Dr. Srivastava invites the world to embrace astrology's ancient wisdom for personal and spiritual growth, aligning it with modern advancements like quantum physics and AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)