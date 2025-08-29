Jose Charles Martin: Championing Sustainability and Impact at the International Youth Forum

Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Chairman and Managing Director of the Charles Group of Companies, has been honored with the esteemed SDG Impact Award at the 5th International Youth Forum 2025. The ceremony, held at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, celebrated individuals contributing significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals. Martin was recognized for his commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world.

The award was presented by H.E. Alexander Rendell, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for Thailand, and backed by the Sustainable Development Council, which enjoys UN ECOSOC consultative status. Martin expressed his gratitude, dedicating the award to young leaders working towards a sustainable future. His leadership has impacted various sectors, including media, hospitality, and sports, through brands like M Inn Hotels and Whistle Urban Sports Hub.

Operating as a conglomerate, the Charles Group thrives on impacting communities, the environment, and society positively. Its initiatives are designed to encourage inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience, underscoring Martin's role not just as a business leader but a cultural ambassador too. Notably, he serves as President of the Indian Horse Society - Tamil Nadu and a Youth Global Cultural Ambassador for the Modern Pythian Games.

