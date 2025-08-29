Left Menu

Jose Charles Martin: Championing Sustainability and Impact at the International Youth Forum

Mr. Jose Charles Martin, an influential business leader, was honored with the SDG Impact Award at the 5th International Youth Forum in Bangkok. Recognized for advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, he's made significant contributions across sectors, emphasizing inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience through his work with the Charles Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:46 IST
Jose Charles Martin: Championing Sustainability and Impact at the International Youth Forum
  • Country:
  • United States

Mr. Jose Charles Martin, Chairman and Managing Director of the Charles Group of Companies, has been honored with the esteemed SDG Impact Award at the 5th International Youth Forum 2025. The ceremony, held at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand, celebrated individuals contributing significantly to the Sustainable Development Goals. Martin was recognized for his commitment to fostering an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world.

The award was presented by H.E. Alexander Rendell, UNEP Goodwill Ambassador for Thailand, and backed by the Sustainable Development Council, which enjoys UN ECOSOC consultative status. Martin expressed his gratitude, dedicating the award to young leaders working towards a sustainable future. His leadership has impacted various sectors, including media, hospitality, and sports, through brands like M Inn Hotels and Whistle Urban Sports Hub.

Operating as a conglomerate, the Charles Group thrives on impacting communities, the environment, and society positively. Its initiatives are designed to encourage inclusivity, sustainability, and resilience, underscoring Martin's role not just as a business leader but a cultural ambassador too. Notably, he serves as President of the Indian Horse Society - Tamil Nadu and a Youth Global Cultural Ambassador for the Modern Pythian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Men's Asia Cup Hockey Thrillers

 India
2
Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

Vijaydurg Port Revives: Ro-Ro Ferry Set to Transform Konkan Travel

 India
3
Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackera...

 India
4
Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflict Escalation

Britain Bars Israeli Officials from Key Defence Trade Show Over Gaza Conflic...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025