Spectacular NTBR Set to Dazzle Alappuzha

The much-anticipated 71st Nehru Trophy Boat Race is poised to create waves in Alappuzha, Kerala, on August 30. Organisers have finalised preparations for this annual extravaganza, drawing participants and fans from across the state.

This year, 71 boats, including 21 iconic snake boats, will compete in various categories at Punnamada Lake. A cutting-edge time-lapse recording system will ensure millisecond accuracy in determining race results.

Security and logistical measures are tight, with temporary galleries erected and a holiday declared in Alappuzha. Event tickets come with unique hologram stamps, while drones and unauthorized speedboats are banned, ensuring a safe and smooth event for all attendees.