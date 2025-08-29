Left Menu

Ridley Scott's Bold Refusal: Turning Down 'Terminator 3' Millions

Director Ridley Scott disclosed that he rejected a $20 million offer to direct 'Terminator 3: Rise Of Machines', emphasizing his integrity and personal style. Despite lucrative incentives, Scott declined, citing that the film's comic strip essence did not align with his cinematic approach.

29-08-2025
Image Credit: ANI
Renowned director Ridley Scott made headlines by revealing his decision to turn down a $20 million offer for directing the blockbuster film, 'Terminator 3: Rise Of Machines'. Instead, the film was directed by Jonathan Mostow and emerged as a massive hit.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Scott expressed his pride in walking away from the lucrative deal, asserting, 'I can't be bought.' Despite the makers offering him a hefty paycheck, Scott was firm in his decision, emphasizing his artistic integrity.

Scott acknowledged he was curious about Arnold Schwarzenegger's fee for the movie and humorously demanded the same. However, even the staggering potential earnings couldn't sway him. Scott explained that the film's comic strip nature wasn't his style, much like he wouldn't fit a James Bond project.

Directed by Jonathan Mostow, 'Terminator 3' saw John Connor, played by Nick Stahl, facing a new Terminator with time traveling support from a T-850 unit. The film grossed over $433 million worldwide.

Ridley Scott, famous for works such as 'Alien', 'Blade Runner', and 'Gladiator', remains dedicated to films matching his unique vision. His career continues with recent works including 'House of Gucci' and 'Napoleon'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

