Hong Kong's Ariel Tsang Joins Global Pop Group Now United

The Hong Kong Jockey Club, in collaboration with XIX Entertainment, unveiled Ariel Tsang as the newest addition to global pop group Now United. Revealed at an event in Tai Kwun on 28 August, Tsang, hailing from Hong Kong, delivered her debut performance, embodying the spirit and talent of the city's youth.

This milestone results from an extensive search involving auditions and rigorous training. Tsang is Now United's first member from Hong Kong, China, bringing a fresh dynamic to the group with her trilingual abilities and vibrant stage presence. The move exemplifies the partnership's aim to offer Hong Kong's young talent a global platform.

Dennis Hau from The Hong Kong Jockey Club emphasized the Club's dedication to nurturing local talent and enhancing Hong Kong's global sports entertainment image. Alongside Tsang's debut, the Club and XIX plan activities, including a YouTube series and a world tour, further highlighting Hong Kong's vibrant cultural scene.

