Controversy Surrounds New Book on Manipur Conflict

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has expressed strong objections to a recent book released by the People's Union for Civil Liberties, alleging it offers a skewed account of the Manipur conflict, neglecting the Meetei community's experiences.

At a press conference, DMCC convener and senior journalist Seram Rojesh criticized the book for not including documents and testimonies provided by the Meeteis, which emphasized incidents and key cultural sites important to their community.

Women's rights activist Elizabeth highlighted that instances of sexual violence were barely mentioned in the publication. The DMCC aims to work with intellectuals to ensure a balanced narrative in future documentation, stressing that their goal is not to discredit but to ensure fair representation of all viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)