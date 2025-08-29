Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds New Book on Manipur Conflict

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee criticizes a book by the People's Union for Civil Liberties for its alleged biased portrayal of the Manipur conflict. Key testimonies and cultural references related to the Meetei community are reportedly omitted. The DMCC seeks fair representation of all perspectives in conflict documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:35 IST
Controversy Surrounds New Book on Manipur Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) has expressed strong objections to a recent book released by the People's Union for Civil Liberties, alleging it offers a skewed account of the Manipur conflict, neglecting the Meetei community's experiences.

At a press conference, DMCC convener and senior journalist Seram Rojesh criticized the book for not including documents and testimonies provided by the Meeteis, which emphasized incidents and key cultural sites important to their community.

Women's rights activist Elizabeth highlighted that instances of sexual violence were barely mentioned in the publication. The DMCC aims to work with intellectuals to ensure a balanced narrative in future documentation, stressing that their goal is not to discredit but to ensure fair representation of all viewpoints.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
2
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India
3
Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

Signal Snag Strands Delhi Commuters on Yellow Line

 India
4
Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

Arunachal's Veteran Leader Thinghap Taiju Passes Away

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025