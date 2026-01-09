Railways on Track to Viksit Bharat: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Vision for Future

In a powerful address at the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on senior officials to abandon colonial mentalities and harness the potential of Indian companies. Highlighting India's prowess through the Vande Bharat trains, he emphasized an innovative approach to the future.

The minister honored 100 railway officials for their exceptional contributions, acknowledging their role in overcoming challenges and enhancing capacity and efficiency. Vaishnaw articulated a vision for Indian Railways focusing on systemic reforms, adoption of technology, and a dedicated safety focus to propel next-gen advances.

By involving startups and encouraging innovative ideas among employees, Vaishnaw believes Indian Railways can reach a global benchmark status. His roadmap for change includes transparency and a reform-oriented mindset, aligning with India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)