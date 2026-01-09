Railways on Track to Viksit Bharat: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Vision for Future
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged officials to shed colonial mindsets and embrace innovation at the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar. He praised Vande Bharat trains as technological benchmarks and outlined a roadmap aiming for Viksit Bharat by 2047 through reforms, technology, and workforce engagement.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful address at the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on senior officials to abandon colonial mentalities and harness the potential of Indian companies. Highlighting India's prowess through the Vande Bharat trains, he emphasized an innovative approach to the future.
The minister honored 100 railway officials for their exceptional contributions, acknowledging their role in overcoming challenges and enhancing capacity and efficiency. Vaishnaw articulated a vision for Indian Railways focusing on systemic reforms, adoption of technology, and a dedicated safety focus to propel next-gen advances.
By involving startups and encouraging innovative ideas among employees, Vaishnaw believes Indian Railways can reach a global benchmark status. His roadmap for change includes transparency and a reform-oriented mindset, aligning with India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Positions Genomics and Biotechnology at the Core of Future Healthcare, Says Dr Jitendra Singh
India Unveils Vision for Samagra Shiksha 3.0, Reimagining School Education Through Technology, Skills and Outcome-Driven Reform
Tech-Driven Reforms in Himachal Pradesh: A New Era in Narcotics Control
India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology
NTWB Charts Future of India's Retail Sector: Embracing Local, Digital, and GST Reforms